University Movers Sponsors Hugs for Cubs Golf Tournament

University Movers is one of the many proud sponsors of the Third Annual Charity Fundraiser Golf Tournament on Friday hosted by the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors.
The fundraiser benefits Hugs for Cubs/Santa Barbara Foresters and their support programs for childhood cancer survivors.
Hugs for Cubs is an ongoing “buddy” program for children battling cancer paired with a Forester baseball player.
Joey Maida, owner of University Movers, will be bartending the event, which will be held at the Glen Annie Golf Club.
— Mike McElhaney is a publicist representing University Movers.