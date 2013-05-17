BizHawk: Santa Barbara’s P3 Launching Probound Nutrition Product

DCM Graphics opens Goleta location, Arlington Tavern celebrates its first anniversary and Night Out introduces new event

The nutritional product used by professional athletes at Santa Barbara’s P3 (Peak Performance Project) facility will become available to the public next week.

Probound, developed by Dr. Marcus Elliott, will launch to the public next Friday via online sales and eventually into local specialty stores.

The recovery fuel is a mix of ingredients — quercetin, resveratrol, glutamine and protein — designed to be poured into a bottle, shaken and then consumed during and after a workout to boost the immune system.

“Probound was born out of Peak Performance Project and has been used exclusively at P3 for the past six months,” Elliot said. “It’s the product we’ve been dreaming of for the past five years, and our professional athletes have benefited greatly from its comprehensive nutritional benefits that go beyond standard recovery products. I want our athletes to receive whole body regeneration so they can finish a workout stronger and bounce back faster for what P3 is going to demand of them tomorrow.

“No recovery products are optimized with the known science regarding regeneration, so we decided to build our own for our professional athletes.”

DCM Graphics Opens Goleta Location

Santa Barbara-based DCM Graphics has opened a second store called Goleta Signs.

The new location at 57 Depot Road in Goleta will supplement work done at DCM Graphcis of Santa Barbara, which reopened at 16B W. Calle Laureles earlier this year following a damaging electrical fire at its previous De la Vina Street space in April 2012, according to owner Franco Rizzo.

“Since the fire I think people think we’re still closed,” Rizzo said, noting new equipment and manufacturing abilities at the new place. “I wanted people to know we are now (also) sister company Goleta Signs.”

Arlington Tavern Celebrates Anniversary

Arlington Tavern has planned a series of events to celebrate the Santa Barbara eatery’s one-year anniversary this month.

The tavern at 21 W. Victoria St. is introducing some new weekly specials, including a popular Happy Hour every day of the week, from 4 to 7 p.m. Another addition is “Mac Mondays,” where guests are encouraged to build their own macaroni and cheese by adding savory ingredients.

Arlington will offer several special menus and events this month, including a “Taste on the Nation” this Sunday and the “Edible Santa Barbara Supper Club” next Wednesday.

Night Out Kicks Off Crown the Town Event Series

Night Out will kick off the first in a new event series called “Crown the Town” next week with a search for Santa Barbara’s best margarita.

On Monday, locals are invited to taste test margaritas from five Santa Barbara restaurants and judge which joint deserves the crown.

The event starts at 6:30 p.m. at Casa Blanca, where participants will pick up their itinerary and continue on the self-guided quest. Pre-sale tickets ($30 or $35) are available online by clicking here.

Isabella Gourmet Foods Opens Downtown

Isabella Gourmet Foods opened last week at 5 E. Figueroa St., just off State Street in La Arcada.

