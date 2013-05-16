Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 7:17 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Business

Jeannine Kirk Joins Montecito Medical Operating Co.

By Courtney Dietz for Montecito Medical Operating Co. | May 16, 2013 | 1:28 p.m.

Jeannine Kirk
Jeannine Kirk

Montecito Medical Operating Co., a medical-related real estate company, is pleased to announce the addition of a new closing coordinator to its in-house due diligence group.

Jeannine Kirk, originally of the South Jersey area, brings 20-plus years of paralegal experience with a concentration in real estate due diligence.

“Jeannine comes to Montecito with a diverse background as a paralegal with expertise in closing a number of new construction, residential, commercial and other legal transactions,” said Paul Sandler, CFO of Montecito Medical. “As Montecito continues to grow, this position is vital to our achieving our goal of acquiring $1 billion in medical real estate by 2018.”

Kirk’s responsibilities in her new role as closing coodinator include taking an active role in monitoring and integrating the closing process between outside counsel and the company.

In addition, Kirk will assist with establishing and monitoring activities in the areas of project costing, transaction deal flow, and pipeline reporting as well as all closing activities.

— Courtney Dietz represents Montecito Medical Operating Co.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Dianne and Brianna Johnson
Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 