Jeannine Kirk Joins Montecito Medical Operating Co.

Montecito Medical Operating Co., a medical-related real estate company, is pleased to announce the addition of a new closing coordinator to its in-house due diligence group.

Jeannine Kirk, originally of the South Jersey area, brings 20-plus years of paralegal experience with a concentration in real estate due diligence.

“Jeannine comes to Montecito with a diverse background as a paralegal with expertise in closing a number of new construction, residential, commercial and other legal transactions,” said Paul Sandler, CFO of Montecito Medical. “As Montecito continues to grow, this position is vital to our achieving our goal of acquiring $1 billion in medical real estate by 2018.”

Kirk’s responsibilities in her new role as closing coodinator include taking an active role in monitoring and integrating the closing process between outside counsel and the company.

In addition, Kirk will assist with establishing and monitoring activities in the areas of project costing, transaction deal flow, and pipeline reporting as well as all closing activities.

— Courtney Dietz represents Montecito Medical Operating Co.