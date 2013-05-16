Laurel Abbott: Santa Barbara Realtors’ ‘20 for 20’ Campaign Benefits Unity Shoppe

2013 marks the 20th year that the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors has supported the Unity Shoppe. This year, we are stepping up our support for this valuable organization by creating a special committee to concentrate our fundraising efforts, chaired by Pacific Coast Realty’s Eddie Madrigal.

This year’s campaign theme, “20 for 20,” reflects our goal to raise $20,000 in our 20th year of fundraising.

Santa Barbara Realtors have been actively involved with the Unity Shoppe over the last 20 years, raising close to $800,000. Zena Drewish, past executive officer at SBAOR, first started the campaign by calling brokers for donations. Their efforts later moved into a silent and live auction event during December, which has continued every year.

The funds raised in our Unity Auctions have been used to help low-income families. The Unity Shoppe philosophy is that if we help with “basic needs” we can prevent “homelessness and welfare dependency.” People visit the Unity Shoppe, where they collect school supplies, clothing and food. Through the Job Smart program, Unity offers job training, computer and office training, clothing, interview and resume counseling. Its Senior Resource Center collaborates with more than 100 organizations, providing 5,000 special order boxes annually for seniors in the community.

Unity Shoppe operates year-round and needs volunteers, funds, donated food and school clothing. You can visit the operation and donate items or volunteer your time as it is settling into its new home at the corner of Chapala and Sola streets.

Please join us in supporting our community this year in the “20 for 20” campaign. We would sincerely appreciate your tax-deductible donation (tax ID No. 1894735). We are collecting donations throughout the year, culminating with our silent and live auction event in December.

Thank you for supporting our Santa Barbara-area children and families at a time when the need continues to be so great.

If you would like to donate an auction item, please call or email Jennie Hannon at 805.884.8613 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

Special thanks to Eddie and Alyson Spann from Village Properties for their contribution to this article and dedication to this cause.

— Laurel Abbott is a real estate agent with Prudential California Realty and president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. Contact her at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.879.8050. The opinions expressed are her own.