Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 7:07 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 

Laurel Abbott: Santa Barbara Realtors’ ‘20 for 20’ Campaign Benefits Unity Shoppe

By Laurel Abbott | May 16, 2013 | 7:26 p.m.

2013 marks the 20th year that the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors has supported the Unity Shoppe. This year, we are stepping up our support for this valuable organization by creating a special committee to concentrate our fundraising efforts, chaired by Pacific Coast Realty’s Eddie Madrigal.

This year’s campaign theme, “20 for 20,” reflects our goal to raise $20,000 in our 20th year of fundraising.

Santa Barbara Realtors have been actively involved with the Unity Shoppe over the last 20 years, raising close to $800,000. Zena Drewish, past executive officer at SBAOR, first started the campaign by calling brokers for donations. Their efforts later moved into a silent and live auction event during December, which has continued every year.

The funds raised in our Unity Auctions have been used to help low-income families. The Unity Shoppe philosophy is that if we help with “basic needs” we can prevent “homelessness and welfare dependency.” People visit the Unity Shoppe, where they collect school supplies, clothing and food. Through the Job Smart program, Unity offers job training, computer and office training, clothing, interview and resume counseling. Its Senior Resource Center collaborates with more than 100 organizations, providing 5,000 special order boxes annually for seniors in the community.

Unity Shoppe operates year-round and needs volunteers, funds, donated food and school clothing. You can visit the operation and donate items or volunteer your time as it is settling into its new home at the corner of Chapala and Sola streets.

Please join us in supporting our community this year in the “20 for 20” campaign. We would sincerely appreciate your tax-deductible donation (tax ID No. 1894735). We are collecting donations throughout the year, culminating with our silent and live auction event in December.

Thank you for supporting our Santa Barbara-area children and families at a time when the need continues to be so great.

If you would like to donate an auction item, please call or email Jennie Hannon at 805.884.8613 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Special thanks to Eddie and Alyson Spann from Village Properties for their contribution to this article and dedication to this cause.

Laurel Abbott is a real estate agent with Prudential California Realty and president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. Contact her at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.879.8050. The opinions expressed are her own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 