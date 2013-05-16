Leila Noël of Cappello & Noël Named One of Top 100 Women Lawyers in California

Leila Noël, partner with the Santa Barbara law firm of Cappello & Noël LLP, was named one of the “Top 100 Women Lawyers” in California by the Los Angeles and San Francisco Daily Journals.

Noël was the only attorney selected for the list between the San Francisco Bay Area and Los Angeles.

The list of attorneys appeared in the May 8, 2013 issue of the Daily Journal, California’s largest legal daily newspaper. In an editor’s note, the paper says it carefully reviewed nominations of the most prominent women attorneys in the state, before selecting attorneys whose work “is having a broad impact on the legal community, the nation and society.”

“There are nearly 75,000 women practicing law in California. Out of the 100 that were acknowledged, nearly all practice in large law firms in the Los Angeles and San Francisco areas,” said A. Barry Cappello, Noël’s legal partner. “Leila consistently produces impressive outcomes for her clients, whether they are from Santa Barbara County or throughout the state or nation. Our firm is proud that Leila’s efforts have been recognized.”

Although her practice primarily focuses on complex business litigation and lender liability, the Daily Journal highlighted her recent work in a wrongful death and catastrophic personal injury suit (Jose A. Arredondo, et al. vs. Santa Barbara County Sherriff’s Dept., et al.). The case involved a claim of negligence against the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department in connection with a wrong-way driver. The case settled prior to trial with the County paying $4.8 million to the family.

“Individuals and businesses, no matter the complexity of their situation, can be assured that they will receive the best legal representation with Leila on their side,” Cappello said. “Our firm is honored to have an attorney of Leila’s caliber and talent on our team.”

— Diane Zakian Rumbaugh is a publicist representing Cappello & Noël LLP.