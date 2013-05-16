Letter to the Editor: Avoid Breast Removal?
By Bill Kleinbauer | May 16, 2013 | 4:51 p.m.
Do review online responses from “healthy lifestyle experts” to Angelina Jolie’s breast removal action.
» 1) On YouTube: 32 years ago (now age 60), author Ellen Jaffe Jones considered having mastectomies to dodge a huge family history of cancer, but instead chose diet/running to defy odds.
» 2) Dr. John McDougall: Some important lessons can be learned from her story.
My comment: Don’t rush into following choices made by celebrities (unless it is to adopt the whole-foods, plant-based diet of Presidnt Bill Clinton!).
Bill Kleinbauer
Orcutt
