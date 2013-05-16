Santa Barbara Mortgage Lender Austin Lampson Joins On Q Financial

Santa Barbara mortgage lender Austin Lampson joined the On Q Financial Inc. team, serving as a senior mortgage consultant to the firm.

On Q Financial, with offices and lenders across the nation, has been providing high quality and diversified home loan products and staff since 2005.

Located in Santa Barbara, Lampson has more than a decade of experience in home loans. Her background in loans began at age 18 and has included working with companies such as Medallion Mortgage and Bank of America, with offices in both the Santa Barbara and Ventura areas over the years.

Known as the mortgage mentor, Lampson blogs extensively on the topics of the home loan experience and is a speaker at workshops and conventions providing information to the community on obtaining a home loan on the Central Coast.

Lampson formally announced her partnership with On Q Financial on April 12. The collaboration between On Q Financial and Lampson’s Santa Barbara office is a great step forward in providing exceptional mortgage services to the Central Coast, Lampson said.

“On Q Financial was established with the vision of hiring the best of the industry in order to provide the highest level of service possible,” she said. “By aligning my work with On Q, we are working together to provide peace-of-mind through the mortgage process.”

Lampson further explained that the resources available through On Q Financial mean she can provide the highest standard of service to her clients.

“My partnership with On Q Financial allows for us to better serve the Central Coast and California as a whole,” she said. “By being able to offer a wider range of products, at the most competitive terms possible, we are assuring our clients the best options to fit their needs with the highest level of service.”

Lampson’s mortgage services through On Q Financial include first-time homebuyer assistance, purchasing and refinancing options for your home or property. Austin also presents and coordinates homebuyer workshops around the Central Coast.

Click here for more information about Lampson. Call 805.450.4548 to book a consultation.

— Darla Bea Smith is a publicist representing On Q Financial Inc.