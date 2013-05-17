UCSB Students Launch Independent ‘Campus Point’ Magazine

The college journalists, poised to publish a second issue, are working to secure funding for their free publication

A group of enterprising UC Santa Barbara students are attempting to bridge the gap between student life and campus life with the creation of a magazine called Campus Point.

Although on many college campuses the two are one in the same, staff members of the new, student-run independent publication say that most students living in Isla Vista are often out of touch with on-campus resources and happenings.

The group of about 25 students, led by junior editor-in-chief Corey Lau, set out last year on a mission to connect the two by focusing on lifestyles stories that apply to a wide range of university students, as well as staff and faculty.

With one issue already under their belt, Campus Point staff members are now poised to tackle a second issue and to complete the process to become an official campus organization.

“Unite faculty, staff and administration to the students,” said Lau, a film and media major. “You’ve got to be satisfied at the end of that (reading) experience.”

All easier said than done, considering the full-time students must come up with story ideas, find advertisers, write, edit, take pictures, design and distribute their free product.

What was supposed to be a quarterly magazine is set to release once a year, at least until more advertisers — and lighter class loads — can be found.

Last spring’s issue, which had nearly 90 pages of content, featured photo ops with black sheets as backdrops and many models clothed in fashions from the wardrobe of Betsy Kabaker, a sophomore global studies major in charge of the fashion layouts.

The next magazine, set to print in mid- to late June, will have more pages (110 to 120) and will include a case study on Adderall, questions posed to faculty, and more on fashion and lifestyles.

Passionate staff members compared the pages to a young, sexy version of Cosmopolitan that’s relevant to college students.

“We want everyone represented,” Kabaker told Noozhawk. “I think this is a way to kind of facilitate a connection between IV and UCSB. We’re not just this party school.”

“We do also have a good study scene,” Lau added, noting that UCSB was recently ranked No. 2 among the top 500 major universities in the world in terms of impact in the field of the sciences.

Campus Point becoming an official club could help students attain some university or advertiser funding for the thousands of dollars necessary to distribute the magazine.

Lau said he would eventually like to see the magazine grow, become a class and possibly expand onto other university campuses. Registering Campus Point and entering into some literary awards competitions is also part of the plan.

Anyone interested in advertising can contact Lau at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Students looking to apply to work for the magazine can fill out an application by clicking here.

— Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .