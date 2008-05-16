Saturday, June 2 , 2018, 8:26 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Blood Bank Issues 3,000 Pint Challenge

Roll up your sleeves before Memorial Day to help the cause, and Domino's will reward you with a free pizza.

By Janna Nichols | May 16, 2008 | 5:32 p.m.

United Blood Services needs to collect more than 3,000 pints of blood before the Memorial Day weekend to ensure a steady and ample supply.

Memorial Day marks the beginning of summer for the blood bank, when donations decrease just as demand increases. In an effort to keep a ready supply, United Blood Services has teamed up with Domino’s Pizza to issue a 3,000 Pint Challenge. To say thank you, Domino’s will give each volunteer blood donor a certificate for a free full-size, one-topping pizza.

At the blood bank, the summer months mean students are not available to give and families go on vacation. The blood bank needs 270 people to roll up their sleeves each day, regardless of the season. If you’re older than17, weigh at least 110 pounds and are in good health, you may be eligible to donate.

Donations may be made Monday through Friday at the UBS Center in Santa Barbara at 902 Laguna St. There are also a number of drives happening throughout the region. Donors are asked to call United Blood Services at 805.965.7037 to make an appointment or go online to www.unitedbloodservices.org. Appointments are appreciated, but not necessary.

Janna Nichols is a United Blood Services representative.

