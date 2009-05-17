Essay: Charred Leaves a Jarring Sight Two Miles from Fire

It wasn't just ashes that were found on one resident's roof

While cleaning up ash from the Jesusita Fire, our gardener found many burned eucalyptus leaves scattered about the concrete surface of our roof. He said he had seen similar leaves in areas near where the fire burned but not as far away as our house near Cathedral Oaks and Turnpike roads.

We were shocked and surprised at the distance these leaves traveled, zooming from the fire’s northeastern edge, which is as much as two miles away from us!

We believe these leaves actually started their journey on fire, and the wind carried them and burned them out before they landed on our roof.

We lost our home in the 1990 Painted Cave Fire. We had a wood shake roof at the time and I shudder to think what would have happened if we still had a wood shake roof now, and a traveling, burning ember or leaf had landed on our house. It would have been Painted Cave 2.0, in my opinion.

Our gardener intends to clean our roof and behind our chimney every four to six weeks to keep debris from building so if a fire were to break out, any flying embers or leaves would hopefully not catch the debris on fire.

This little leaf shows just how fast the winds were in the Jesusita Fire. Evidence of how much damage it could have caused can be seen all around us.

— Santa Barbara native, sports nut and former TV reporter Alissa Jesle writes the AlissainWonderland Blog.