Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 4:42 am | Fog/Mist 58º

 
 
 
 

L.A. County Sheriff Issues Support for Nava Campaign

Lee Baca says the assemblyman has the experience to be attorney general

By John Mann | June 17, 2009 | 6:49 p.m.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Lee Baca expressed confidence in Pedro Nava’s ability to lead California as attorney general.

“As a former deputy district attorney and assembly member, Pedro Nava has the experience it takes to be attorney general,” Baca said. “As an assembly member, he authored the bill that created the Department of Emergency Services and Homeland Security. This new department will ensure emergency preparedness, efficient response and improved homeland security for California. Pedro has consistently shown that he supports public safety and what it takes to keep our communities safe.”

Baca, serving in his third term, commands the largest sheriff’s department in the United States with 18,000 sworn peace officers and professional staff providing law enforcement protection for more than 4 million people, which includes 40 incorporated cities, 90 unincorporated communities, nine community colleges, and hundreds of thousands of daily commuters of the Metropolitan Transit Authority and the Rapid Rail Transit District. 

Baca’s department also protects 58 Superior Courts, 600 bench officers and manages the nation’s largest jail system housing more than 20,000 prisoners.

Click here for more information about Nava’s campaign.

— John Mann is a spokesman for Assemblyman Pedro Nava, D-Santa Barbara.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 