L.A. County Sheriff Issues Support for Nava Campaign

Los Angeles County Sheriff Lee Baca expressed confidence in Pedro Nava’s ability to lead California as attorney general.
“As a former deputy district attorney and assembly member, Pedro Nava has the experience it takes to be attorney general,” Baca said. “As an assembly member, he authored the bill that created the Department of Emergency Services and Homeland Security. This new department will ensure emergency preparedness, efficient response and improved homeland security for California. Pedro has consistently shown that he supports public safety and what it takes to keep our communities safe.”
Baca, serving in his third term, commands the largest sheriff’s department in the United States with 18,000 sworn peace officers and professional staff providing law enforcement protection for more than 4 million people, which includes 40 incorporated cities, 90 unincorporated communities, nine community colleges, and hundreds of thousands of daily commuters of the Metropolitan Transit Authority and the Rapid Rail Transit District.
Baca’s department also protects 58 Superior Courts, 600 bench officers and manages the nation’s largest jail system housing more than 20,000 prisoners.
Click here for more information about Nava’s campaign.
— John Mann is a spokesman for Assemblyman Pedro Nava, D-Santa Barbara.