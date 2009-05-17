Magnitude-4.7 Quake Rattles Los Angeles

No reports of major damage or injuries in temblor near LAX

We’ve had fire — three major wildfires in the last nine months — but we should be free of floods for the time being, what with California’s ongoing drought. So, what’s left?

Oh, yeah. We live in Earthquake Country.

While it wasn’t felt in Santa Barbara County, a moderate earthquake shook up Southern California on Sunday night. There were no immediate reports of serious injuries or damage.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a magnitude-4.7 quake hit at 8:40 p.m. The quake, centered near Inglewood east of Los Angeles International Airport, caused significant shaking across a wide area of Southern California, news reports said. Just minutes later, a 3.0 aftershock occurred near Lennox.

Just in case, click here for earthquake preparedness information from the Montecito Fire Department. Click here for the USGS’ regional earthquake map.

