Permaculture Network to Honor Architectural Visionary

The Santa Barbara Permaculture Network ECO-Film Night will honor the life of visionary architect Nader Khalili, as well as the California Institute of Earth Art and Architecture (Cal-Earth) he founded, with a showing of the documentary Earth Turns to Gold by his son Dastan Khalili at 7 p.m. on May 28 at the Santa Barbara Public Library, 40 E. Anapamu St.

The Santa Barbara Permaculture Network began visiting Cal-Earth more than 10 years ago to follow the evolving site and its many innovative building prototypes. A strong friendship developed between Cal-Earth and the Permaculture Network that lasted until Nader Khalili’s death last year. Noting that his work actually started in Santa Barbara County with a 600-foot prototype house on an 850-acre proposed village site in New Cuyama in the late 1980s, the Santa Barbara Permaculture Network wanted to acknowledge his extraordinary life with an evening of tribute in our community.

Nader Khalili taught that by designing with nature, using earth, water, air, fire and the simple shapes of arches, vaults and domes, people could easily build homes with nothing more than the soil beneath our feet. He suggested that if we recognize the equilibrium of these elements, we will never have any environmental problems. Learning the perfect harmony of nature and how it can be applied to architecture, this practical harmony can help us build habitats that are sustainable, nontoxic and ecologically sound.

Nader Khalili’s arched earthen structures don’t require that a single tree be cut, helping to eliminate deforestation around the globe. The egg-shaped “shell-a-structure” design are some of the strongest buildings possible, able to withstand hurricanes, floods and fires. Originally designed to be earth-fired (ceramic) houses, if properly built, Nader Khalili’s structures grow stronger in fire, and have been tested to 6.5 on the Richter scale for earthquakes, making them perfect candidates for housing in Southern California.

Nader Khalili was a Muslim born in Iran. His grandmother raised him on Sufi mysticism and the writings of Rumi, a poet born in 13th century Persia, who inspired all of his work. Nader Khalili became an architect who built high rises in both Los Angeles and Tehran. In the 1970s he took a sabbatical from his busy career to travel through the deserts of the Middle East on motorcycle. While searching for simple structures suitable for housing the poor, he noticed dome-like kilns used for baking and grain storage that stood strong through the millennia in areas frequented by earthquakes. He returned to found Cal-Earth, located eventually on a 10-acre site in Hesperia, California, where he worked tirelessly to perfect a building technique that would use only natural, on-site materials, but could also pass rigorous building and safety codes. One of his best-known inventions was the “Super Adobe” Earthbag construction system, developed for NASA in the 1980s.

Khalili’s smaller Earthbag houses were proposed as affordable solutions for poverty-stricken areas in Africa, India and South America. He received special recognition from the United Nations for his “Housing for the Homeless” proposal in 1987, and his prototypes were recognized with the Aga Khan Award for Architecture in 2004. He is the author of numerous books, including Racing Alone, and Sidewalks on the Moon, and was an accomplished translator of the poetry of Rumi. At the time of his death, he was perfecting a three-bedroom, two-car-garage house designed with middle America and the suburbs in mind. With the devastating fires that had frequented all of Southern California in recent years, he felt it was time to build houses that fit into the fire ecology of our region.

Dastan Khalili is a film maker who has recently finished a series of films of his father’s life work. His Greenworks Company works in affiliation with the Cal-Earth non-profit, and is dedicated to making and distributing environmental and humanitarian films and productions. Copies of the films and books will be available for purchase at the event.

A $5 donation is requested and no reservations are necessary. Call 805.962.2571 or send an e-mail to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) for more information. Click here for more information on the Santa Barbara Permaculture Network.



Margie Bushman represents the Santa Barbara Permaculture Network.