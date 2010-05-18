Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 7:16 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Friday’s Goleta State of the City Luncheon to Focus on ‘Seizing Opportunities’

The speakers will look back on progress made so far and look ahead at the year to come

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | May 18, 2010 | 11:00 p.m.

After another tough economic year, Goleta business and city leaders will be checking in on the year to come at the third annual Goleta State of the City luncheon on Friday.

“We are all watching the overall economy to see how it may affect city services, and how our city situation fares,” said Kristen Amyx, president of the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce. “Our city’s first 10 years were forecast to be tough this year, so we’ll get an update on how well the year is going.”

This year’s event theme is “Seizing Opportunities in the Good Land,” and a lineup of city officials will speak, including Goleta Mayor Eric Onnen, who will talk about the city’s accomplishments and its path into the future.

Amyx said Onnen’s perspective as a longtime local business owner in Goleta, as well as his responsibilities at the city, will prove valuable for attendees of Friday’s event.

City Manager Dan Singer will discuss how to maximize Goleta’s resources, and Vyto Adomaitis, director of redevelopment and neighborhood services, will talk about embracing economic development in the city.

The program’s presenting sponsor is MarBorg Industries.

The program and lunch will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 150 N. Kellogg Ave. in Goleta.

Tickets are $45 per person or $55 at the door. Click here or call 805.967.2500 to register.

The event also will be taped by Cox 8 and broadcast at 8 p.m. Friday, May 21, at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, May 22 and at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, May 23.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 