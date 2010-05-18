Friday’s Goleta State of the City Luncheon to Focus on ‘Seizing Opportunities’

The speakers will look back on progress made so far and look ahead at the year to come

After another tough economic year, Goleta business and city leaders will be checking in on the year to come at the third annual Goleta State of the City luncheon on Friday.

“We are all watching the overall economy to see how it may affect city services, and how our city situation fares,” said Kristen Amyx, president of the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce. “Our city’s first 10 years were forecast to be tough this year, so we’ll get an update on how well the year is going.”

This year’s event theme is “Seizing Opportunities in the Good Land,” and a lineup of city officials will speak, including Goleta Mayor Eric Onnen, who will talk about the city’s accomplishments and its path into the future.

Amyx said Onnen’s perspective as a longtime local business owner in Goleta, as well as his responsibilities at the city, will prove valuable for attendees of Friday’s event.

City Manager Dan Singer will discuss how to maximize Goleta’s resources, and Vyto Adomaitis, director of redevelopment and neighborhood services, will talk about embracing economic development in the city.

The program’s presenting sponsor is MarBorg Industries.

The program and lunch will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 150 N. Kellogg Ave. in Goleta.

Tickets are $45 per person or $55 at the door. Click here or call 805.967.2500 to register.

The event also will be taped by Cox 8 and broadcast at 8 p.m. Friday, May 21, at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, May 22 and at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, May 23.

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .