Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 7:36 pm | Fair with Haze 60º

 
 
 
 

Detectives Release Surveillance Photos of Suspected Thieves

A couple are accused of stealing a woman's credit cards and using them to buy computer equipment

By Drew Sugars | May 17, 2010 | 9:54 p.m.

Detectives with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department are seeking the public’s help in capturing a man and woman suspected of using a stolen credit card to buy thousands of dollars worth of merchandise in less than an hour.

On Monday, April 19, a 60-year old woman discovered her wallet had disappeared between 4:15 p.m. and 5 p.m. while she was visiting a store at the Camino Real Marketplace in Goleta.

When she contacted her bank and credit card companies shortly after, she was informed that one of her credit cards had already been used to buy more than $4,000 worth of computer equipment at the nearby Best Buy.

She also learned that someone had used the same card to buy more than $2,000 worth of computer equipment at the Apple Store in Santa Barbara.

Article Image
The male suspect. (Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department photo)

Both transactions occurred between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. that day.

A sheriff’s deputy, initially investigating the case, obtained surveillance photos from Best Buy showing a man and woman purchasing the computer equipment with the stolen credit card.

Sheriff’s detectives are releasing the images in the hope that someone recognizes either person in the photos.

Anyone with information is urged to call sheriff’s detectives at 805.681.4150 or the Sheriff’s Anonymous Tip Line at 805.681.4171.

— Drew Sugars is a public information officer with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 