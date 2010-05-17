Doctor Opens Petite Pediatrics in Santa Barbara
Dr. Charish Barry leases space for a medical office at 1525 State St.
By Ted Hoagland | May 17, 2010 | 9:07 p.m.
Dr. Charish Barry has established a practice called Petite Pediatrics in the medical office building at 1525 State St., No. 206.
She leased a 608-square-foot suite, represented by Kristopher Roth & Michael Martz of Hayes Commercial Group.
The lessor, Kaljian Santa Barbara LLC, was represented by Dan Moll, also of Hayes Commercial Group.
— Ted Hoagland is the marketing manager for Hayes Commercial Group.
