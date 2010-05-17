Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 7:58 pm | Fair with Haze 60º

 
 
 
 

Erika Buse Joins Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care Board

She brings experience in communications and as a registered nurse

By Jennifer Goddard | May 17, 2010 | 12:59 p.m.

Erika Buse
Erika Buse is the newest member of the Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care board of directors.

In her volunteer position on the board, Buse will devote her energy and expertise to help guide policy for VNHC.

“We are excited to have Erika as a director and look forward to being able to tap into her wealth of knowledge in the art of communication,” said Lynda Tanner, president and chief executive officer of the nonprofit organization.

Employed by West Coast Asset Management, an investment advisory firm co-founded by Paul Orfalea, Buse coordinates investor relations and is responsible for developing and leading communication initiatives with the company’s clients and prospective clients, including coordination of events.

Buse earned a bachelor’s degree from Point Loma University and previously worked as a registered nurse at Cottage Hospital.

Her numerous volunteer activities include various international medical humanitarian organizations that help Third World countries.

— Jennifer Goddard is a publicist.

