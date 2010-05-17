Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 7:45 pm | Fair with Haze 60º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: Chamber Orchestra to Celebrate 200 Years of Schumann

The Santa Barbara ensemble will close its season with Tuesday's concert

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributor | May 17, 2010 | 9:12 p.m.

June 8 will mark the 200th anniversary of the birth of Robert Schumann, and the Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra will close its 2009-10 season with an all-Schumann concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 18, in the Lobero Theatre.

Maestro Heiichiro Ohyama will conduct, with up-and-coming pianist Wonny Song as the soloist.

The program will consist of two works: Schumann’s Concerto in A-Minor for Piano and Orchestra, Opus 54 and his Symphony No. 3 in Eb-Major, Opus 97, known as the “Rhenish.” (His Overture to Lord Byron’s influential poetic drama Manfred would have made a splendid curtain-raiser, but let that go.)

Schumann was a bundle of contradictions. On the one hand, he represents the extreme Byronic wing of the Romantic movement, in that he worshipped Byron’s poetry and celebrated the new social and artistic paradigms that Byron represented. On the other hand, there are few if any Romantic artists who were less egoistical, more sympathetic and generously supportive of all their contemporaries.

Far from emulating Byron’s sexual adventurism, Schumann, once he had won the hand of brilliant pianist Clara Wieck — over her father’s stubborn resistance — he was as loving a father and devoted a husband as the bourgeois 19th century produced. He wholeheartedly embraced the revolutionary expansion of means of Ludwig van Beethoven, Franz Schubert and Carl Maria von Weber, yet his truest disciple and heir was the arch-conservative Brahms.

His music, too, often betrays his divided spirit, but not the two works on this program. The Concerto, written for his wife, of course, is a joyful, headlong virtuoso showcase, while the Rhenish Symphony is a worthy successor to the Beethoven’s Pastorale Symphony and the equal of Felix Mendelssohn’s Italian Symphony and Hector Berlioz’s Harold in Italy — all symphonic works that put you in the picture of some special place.

Tickets to Tuesday’s concert are available through the Lobero box office at 33 E. Canon Perdido St. or 805.963.0761, or click here to purchase tickets online.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 