Homeless Man Dies in Pedestrian-Vehicle Collision

Santa Barbara police say the victim was hit while in a crosswalk at State and Islay streets

A local 63-year-old homeless man died Saturday evening from injuries sustained in a pedestrian-vs.-vehicle collision at State and Islay streets.

Police and medical crews were dispatched to the scene about 8:30 p.m. The man, who suffered a broken leg and apparent chest injuries, was transported to the emergency room at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The man was known to frequent the areas around State and Mission streets, according to Paul McCaffrey, a public information officer for the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The driver involved in the collision was identified as Javier Castillo, 23, of Santa Barbara.

The 1700 and 1800 blocks of State Street were closed for several hours after the collision Saturday evening as investigators surveyed the scene.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Castillo, who is unlicensed, was driving his 2004 Mazda RX-8 northbound on State Street approaching the intersection with Islay Street, McCaffrey said. The victim was walking eastbound at the northern most crosswalk in the intersection. He was wearing dark clothing and carrying a dark backpack and sleeping bag.

Castillo told officers he saw the pedestrian walking in the crosswalk, and that he thought the man would clear the traffic lane before he drove through, but he ended up striking the victim with the right front of his vehicle. The victim was swept up onto the top of the hood and then fell to the pavement.

Witnesses reported that a doctor, who has not been identified, drove up to the scene before medical personnel arrived and applied a tourniquet to the victim’s leg.

Police say visibility does not appear to be a factor in the crash, and that Castillo did not appear to be impaired, but he did provide a blood sample for analysis.

A decision about whether to file criminal charges, if any, in the case will be determined once the investigation is complete.

An autopsy and toxicology test will be performed on the victim. His identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who can identify the doctor is asked to call officer Mark Hunt at 805.897.3719.

McCaffrey said that two months earlier, the same victim was involved in a vehicle-vs.-pedestrian collision at Victoria and State streets. In that crash, the victim was walking in the crosswalk when a 61-year-old man driving a pickup truck ran over his toes and ankle. The driver was cited for failure to yield to a pedestrian in the crosswalk.

— Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .