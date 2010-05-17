Letter to the Editor: City Council’s Stance on Medical Marijuana Collectives Baffling

I am absolutely baffled by the Santa Barbara City Council’s stance on medical marijuana collectives. Supposedly, collectives can only legally operate when they are a “closed loop,” nonprofit entity. There isn’t a collective in this town that fits these guidelines from the California attorney general.

As far as the City Council member who is running for state Assembly, I am completely astounded that he is supported by teachers and public safety officers. How is it that a candidate can be an advocate of public education and public safety while supporting the marijuana collectives that work against both of these?

Don’t get me wrong. I have read extensively about the importance of treating pain in cancer patients and others with chronic pain. I have taken care of family members who needed prescribed pain medication to help them deal with the symptoms of their advanced stages of cancer. If the THC in medical marijuana is the only means for controlling pain, I would be the last to deny the right to a prescription for a patient.

This has nothing to do with what is happening to the widespread availability of marijuana in various forms to the youth of our community.

How does the free-flowing availability of marijuana from collectives to our high school students support public education? How does the scientifically proven loss of motivation help our students? How does the widespread use of marijuana by teenagers who drive cars with decreased coordination increase public safety?

We are living in a world where being pro-public education and pro-public safety has nothing to do with successful students and safety behind the wheel.

It has been said that if any of the members of the Santa Barbara City Council had teenagers, they might have a different point of view. As a parent, we fear when we find out that students from even the most conservative families are affected by drugs and alcohol. We need the help of the community leaders to support families in raising successful, healthy children. Are any of the council members willing to step up to the challenge?

I won’t be holding my breath.

Cathy Adoradio

Goleta