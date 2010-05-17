Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 7:53 pm | Fair with Haze 60º

 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: City Council’s Stance on Medical Marijuana Collectives Baffling

By Cathy Adoradio | May 17, 2010 | 4:15 p.m.

I am absolutely baffled by the Santa Barbara City Council’s stance on medical marijuana collectives. Supposedly, collectives can only legally operate when they are a “closed loop,” nonprofit entity. There isn’t a collective in this town that fits these guidelines from the California attorney general.

As far as the City Council member who is running for state Assembly, I am completely astounded that he is supported by teachers and public safety officers. How is it that a candidate can be an advocate of public education and public safety while supporting the marijuana collectives that work against both of these?

Don’t get me wrong. I have read extensively about the importance of treating pain in cancer patients and others with chronic pain. I have taken care of family members who needed prescribed pain medication to help them deal with the symptoms of their advanced stages of cancer. If the THC in medical marijuana is the only means for controlling pain, I would be the last to deny the right to a prescription for a patient.

This has nothing to do with what is happening to the widespread availability of marijuana in various forms to the youth of our community.

How does the free-flowing availability of marijuana from collectives to our high school students support public education? How does the scientifically proven loss of motivation help our students? How does the widespread use of marijuana by teenagers who drive cars with decreased coordination increase public safety?

We are living in a world where being pro-public education and pro-public safety has nothing to do with successful students and safety behind the wheel.

It has been said that if any of the members of the Santa Barbara City Council had teenagers, they might have a different point of view. As a parent, we fear when we find out that students from even the most conservative families are affected by drugs and alcohol. We need the help of the community leaders to support families in raising successful, healthy children. Are any of the council members willing to step up to the challenge?

I won’t be holding my breath.

Cathy Adoradio
Goleta

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 