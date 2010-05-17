Letter to the Editor: Tom Watson for Congress
By Diana Thorn | May 17, 2010 | 7:22 p.m.
On June 8, I will be voting for Tom Watson for Congress, 23rd District.
Watson is a candidate with integrity, strength and substance. He has had an extensive military career, and as such will defend and protect America. His business experience will help him deal with an unstable economy.
A vote for Watson is a vote for a down-to-earth American, not a fancy-speaking politician.
Diana Thorn
Carpinteria
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.