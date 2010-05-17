Location Changed for Appeal Hearing of West Beach Festival Permit

The location of Wednesday’s appeal hearing before the city of Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Commission of the Parks & Recreation Department’s denial of a special event permit for the 2010 West Beach Music & Arts Festival has been moved to the Council Chambers at Santa Barbara City Hall, 735 Anacapa St.

The hearing of the appeal, filed by Jeremy and Joshua Pemberton on behalf of Twiin Productions, will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 19.

Twiin Productions has organized a community rally for 5 p.m. Wednesday at De La Guerra Plaza.

Eric Rachmany, SBCC/UCSB alum, eight-year resident and lead singer of Rebelution, will sing in support of the festival at 6 p.m. in De La Guerra Plaza.

Twiin Productions says it has been in contact with the police department and the Park & Recreation Department to further organize the gathering.

2010 would mark the fourth year of the West Beach Music & Arts Festival. In its denial for a permit, the Parks & Recreation Department cited its need to study amplified sound for large-scale events.

In an e-mail to Noozhawk, the Pembertons said that after receiving a letter from the department’s director stating the decision was unappealable, Twiin Productions cited the General Policy Pertaining to Use of Parks, Recreation Facilities and Equipment outlining the true and correct appeal process set forth by the council.

The public is invited to attend Wednesday’s hearing and address verbal comments to the Parks and Recreation Commission.

Written comments — which will become part of the public record — also are welcome and should be addressed to the Parks and Recreation Commission, c/o .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or P.O. Box 1990, Santa Barbara, CA 93102-1990.

Written comments submitted by Tuesday, May 18 will be presented to the commission in time for the hearing.

— Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .