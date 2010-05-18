Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 7:32 pm | Fair with Haze 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

MarBorg a Driving Force Behind Trash Efforts in Puerto Vallarta

A donated compacting truck is on its way to Santa Barbara's sister city in Mexico

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | May 18, 2010 | 2:45 a.m.

MarBorg Industries’ donation on Friday of a front-loading trash truck is the latest move in the movement toward helping Santa Barbara’s sister city of Puerto Vallarta become more environmentally friendly.

With about 220 members in town, it’s the most active Sister City Committee, president Barbara Ellis said.

Previous president Jan Olivas pushed for the idea of helping Puerto Vallarta with its recycling efforts, which culminated with the mayor’s visit to the MarBorg recycling facility during last year’s Fiesta visit, she said.

Student exchanges had emphasized recycling both ways, with visiting Mexican students receiving tours of the recycling plant and Santa Barbara students sharing their knowledge in Mexico.

When the mayor visited, he received an intense tour of the facility and had a fortunate run-in with MarBorg’s president, Mario Borgatello, on the way out.

“(Borgatello) saw he was sincere and said he would give him a truck — just like that,” Ellis said.

Mario Borgatello of MarBorg Industries, Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider and Barbara Ellis, president of the Santa Barbara/Puerto Vallarta Sister City Committee, commemorate MarBorg's truck donation with a photo
Mario Borgatello of MarBorg Industries celebrates the occasion with Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider and Barbara Ellis, president of the Santa Barbara/Puerto Vallarta Sister City Committee. (City of Santa Barbara courtesy photo)

The diesel trash-compacting truck is being towed to San Diego, where it will then be driven by a MarBorg employee who will train the city’s employees on truck operations, waste management and recycling operations.

In 2008, MarBorg donated a truck to the Mexican city of Union De San Antonia.

Puerto Vallarta doesn’t have a recycling facility yet but is slowly moving toward separating trash and recycling items, neighborhood by neighborhood, Ellis said.

The sister city relationship expands far beyond recycling, as Santa Barbara members participate in and facilitate adult and student exchanges. They also support a police academy, school and hospital in the town, and two artists from Puerto Vallarta are coming to Santa Barbara for the I Madonnari Italian Street Painting Festival that begins May 29, Ellis said.

The Mexican city has held the festival for the past three years, and last year’s rainstorm gave Santa Barbara artists more time to interact, she said.

Santa Barbara’s other sister cities are Dingle, Ireland; Kotor, Montenegro; San Juan Metro Manila, Philippines; Toba City, Japan; and Weihai, Peoples’ Republic of China.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 