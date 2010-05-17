Page Youth Center Has Your Ticket to Saturday’s Reverse Raffle

This Saturday night, May 22, the Page Youth Center will provide the public with a great opportunity to support its kids with the Page Youth Center Reverse Raffle.
Tickets to the event, which will begin at 5:30 p.m., are $125 and include cocktails, dinner for two and dancing to King Bee. A maximum of 125 tickets are being sold, which increases each entry’s chance of winning and helping support PYC sports and scholarship programs.
The grand prize is $3,000, and winners need not be present.
Sponsors for the event include Fairview Car Wash, Santa Barbara Bank & Trust, Investec, MarBorg Industries, Mission Linen and Venoco Inc.
Tickets can be purchased by calling 805.967.8778.
The Page Youth Center is located at 4540 Hollister Ave. in Santa Barbara.
— Wana Dowell is development director at the Page Youth Center.