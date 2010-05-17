Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 7:55 pm | Fair with Haze 60º

 
 
 
 

Page Youth Center Has Your Ticket to Saturday’s Reverse Raffle

Enjoy drinks, dinner and music — and a chance to win the $3,000 grand prize

By Wana Dowell | updated logo | May 17, 2010 | 3:50 p.m.

This Saturday night, May 22, the Page Youth Center will provide the public with a great opportunity to support its kids with the Page Youth Center Reverse Raffle.

Tickets to the event, which will begin at 5:30 p.m., are $125 and include cocktails, dinner for two and dancing to King Bee. A maximum of 125 tickets are being sold, which increases each entry’s chance of winning and helping support PYC sports and scholarship programs.

The grand prize is $3,000, and winners need not be present.

Sponsors for the event include Fairview Car Wash, Santa Barbara Bank & Trust, Investec, MarBorg Industries, Mission Linen and Venoco Inc.

Tickets can be purchased by calling 805.967.8778.

The Page Youth Center is located at 4540 Hollister Ave. in Santa Barbara.

— Wana Dowell is development director at the Page Youth Center.

