Friday, April 27 , 2018, 6:21 am | Fair 47º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Education Foundation Honors Champions of Local Schools

Retiring Superintendent Brian Sarvis and philanthropist Virgil Elings receive HOPE Awards in recognition of their longtime support and commitment

By Melissa Walker, Noozhawk iSociety Columnist | @NoozhawkSociety | May 17, 2011 | 8:25 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Education Foundation’s 2011 HOPE Awards were held Saturday at the QAD facilities and honored retiring Santa Barbara School District Superintendent Dr. Brian Sarvis and philanthropist Dr. Virgil Elings for their longtime support and commitment to public education in Santa Barbara County.
The annual event attracted more than 300 guests, including educators, public officials and local students from the community who mingled on the patio with a stunning ocean view.

The evening kicked off with entertainment from the Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy, whose students demonstrated their latest robotic creations developed for the 2011 First Robotics Challenge, an international robotics competition. The highly acclaimed San Marcos High School Madrigal Singers wowed the crowd with a vocal performance.

Click here for a Noozhawk slide show
Click here for a Noozhawk slide show


Janet Garufis, CEO of Montecito Bank & Trust, welcomed attendees and introduced Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, who stressed the importance for continued support of education programs within the community.

“There is nothing more important than education for our children,” Capps said, “and despite the challenges today, our young people are getting a top-notch education.”

Amir Abo-Shaeer, director of the Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy and focus of the book The New Cool, thanked Dr. Elings for helping improve the facilities at Dos Pueblos and for his continued support for the DP Engineering Academy. Abo-Shaeer presented Elings with the 2011 HOPE Award for Outstanding Philanthropist.

“People make things happen; what I try to do is let things happen — I try to give back,” Elings said during his acceptance speech.

Santa Barbara Education Foundation board member Craig Price and county Superintendent of Schools Bill Cirone presented Dr. Sarvis with the 2011 HOPE Award for Outstanding Educator. Sarvis, who is retiring after 36 years of service in public education, thanked his family, friends and co-workers with a special tribute to educators in the community.

“There are 2,500 professionals dedicated to providing what is best for our kids — people that pour their lives into the community,” Sarvis said. “I am very proud.”

The Santa Barbara Education Foundation’s sponsors include Title Sponsor Montecito Bank & Trust; Platinum Sponsors MarBorg Industries and Venoco Inc.; Gold Sponsors Griffith & Thornburgh and Noozhawk; Silver Sponsors Camino Real Marketplace, Granite Construction, InTouch Health, KBZ Architects, MedBridge Development and Pueblo Radiology; and in-kind donations by Bridlewood Winery, Island Brewing Company, Jensen Audio & Video, MacMechanic and Summerland Winery.

— Noozhawk society correspondent Melissa Walker can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkSociety, @NoozhawkNews, and @NoozhawkBiz. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 