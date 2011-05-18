City of Santa Barbara Launches Web Application for Property Searches

New MAPS database includes custom maps and reports of geographical information

Looking for detailed property information? The City of Santa Barbara is pleased to announce the launch of MAPS, the Mapping Analysis and Printing System.

The new MAPS application is a web-based mapping program on the city’s website that delivers custom maps and reports of the city’s geographical information.

The MAPS system replaces the city’s older mapping system with new and improved features.

Residents, real estate agents, construction professionals and land developers can access the following information:

» Properties, streets, city boundaries, zoning, aerial photos and other geographically related information

» Characteristics of specific properties, such as proximity to parks, creeks and many other elements

» Custom reports that label properties and features and allow detailed markings

MAPS was developed in association with Latitude Geographics Inc.

— Eric Just is the GIS coordinator for the City of Santa Barbara.