Dermagenics Skin Care Line Now Available at Sansum Clinic Pharmacy

Products include a soap-free gentle cleanser, ultra-intensive moisturizers and physical barrier sunscreen

By Jason Barbaria for Dermagenics | May 17, 2011 | 11:52 p.m.

Dermagenics, a Santa Barbara-based skin care line, can now be purchased at the Sansum Clinic pharmacy at 317 W. Pueblo St.

The company combines cutting-edge formulation techniques with the highest quality ingredients to create highly effective skin care solutions.

The skin care line includes a soap-free gentle cleanser, three ultra-intensive moisturizers and a physical barrier sunscreen. Dermagenics is available through select pharmacies, physicians and med spas across the United States and Puerto Rico.

Starting in 2006 with just a single moisturizer, Dermagenics has expanded its product selection to include additional moisturizers, a cleanser and a sunscreen. Leading physicians have embraced the line because of the effectiveness of the products, and the exclusion of common toxins and harmful ingredients that may interfere with the recovery process after invasive and non-invasive treatments.

The men and women’s anti-aging moisturizers were added to expand from the recovery category and allow customers to enjoy the highly effective moisturizers for everyday use.

The physical barrier sunscreen might be of particular interest to sun-conscious Santa Barbara residents because it provides 95 percent UVA and UVB protection. The UVA spectrum has been shown to cause pre-mature wrinkles and skin cancer.

For more information, click here or consult the staff at the Sansum Clinic pharmacy.

— Jason Barbaria is the director of marketing for Dermagenics, a subsidiary of Applied Skin Technology LLC.

