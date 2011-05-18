Friday, April 27 , 2018, 6:12 am | Fair 47º

 
 
 
 

Girls Inc. Has Your Ticket for Summer Raffle to Benefit Local Child

The winner will receive 10 weeks of tuition for the Summer Adventure Program and two full-day field trips

By Beth Cleary for Girls Inc. | May 18, 2011 | 1:05 a.m.

“Inspiring all girls to be strong, smart and bold” is the motto of Girls Inc., and at 10 a.m. June 1, the Girls Inc. Santa Barbara Center and Goleta Valley Center will provide a way for you to help a daughter, friend, relative or any local girl embody these three values.

The winner of that day’s raffle will receive 10 weeks of tuition for the Summer Adventure Program and two full-day field trips during the summer. Raffle tickets are $20 each.

Anyone may purchase a ticket on behalf of a particular girl who is or who wishes to be enrolled at GIGSB for the summer session.

Tickets can be purchased at either center. For the field trips, the Goleta Valley Center is offering a full-day field trip at Golf ‘N’ Stuff, Skating Plus and Lake Casitas. The Santa Barbara Center is offering a full-day trip to the Ventura Aquatic Center and Golf ‘n’ Stuff/Skating Plus. These field trips are subject to change.

Ticket purchasers who do not designate a particular child to receive their prize will donate their winnings to a girl who will receive scholarship assistance for summer tuition. The child will be selected by a separate drawing of all girls receiving summer 2011 scholarship assistance who are enrolled at the time of the drawing to determine who will receive the prize.

All drawings will be held in the presence of at least one center staff member and a representative from the administrative office. Winners will have five business days to claim their prize. If the prize is not claimed within five business days of being notified, another drawing will take place until a winner is selected who claims their prize.

— Beth Cleary is the community relations and administrative coordinator for Girls Incorporated of Greater Santa Barbara.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 