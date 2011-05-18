Girls Inc. Has Your Ticket for Summer Raffle to Benefit Local Child

The winner will receive 10 weeks of tuition for the Summer Adventure Program and two full-day field trips

“Inspiring all girls to be strong, smart and bold” is the motto of Girls Inc., and at 10 a.m. June 1, the Girls Inc. Santa Barbara Center and Goleta Valley Center will provide a way for you to help a daughter, friend, relative or any local girl embody these three values.

The winner of that day’s raffle will receive 10 weeks of tuition for the Summer Adventure Program and two full-day field trips during the summer. Raffle tickets are $20 each.

Anyone may purchase a ticket on behalf of a particular girl who is or who wishes to be enrolled at GIGSB for the summer session.

Tickets can be purchased at either center. For the field trips, the Goleta Valley Center is offering a full-day field trip at Golf ‘N’ Stuff, Skating Plus and Lake Casitas. The Santa Barbara Center is offering a full-day trip to the Ventura Aquatic Center and Golf ‘n’ Stuff/Skating Plus. These field trips are subject to change.

Ticket purchasers who do not designate a particular child to receive their prize will donate their winnings to a girl who will receive scholarship assistance for summer tuition. The child will be selected by a separate drawing of all girls receiving summer 2011 scholarship assistance who are enrolled at the time of the drawing to determine who will receive the prize.

All drawings will be held in the presence of at least one center staff member and a representative from the administrative office. Winners will have five business days to claim their prize. If the prize is not claimed within five business days of being notified, another drawing will take place until a winner is selected who claims their prize.

— Beth Cleary is the community relations and administrative coordinator for Girls Incorporated of Greater Santa Barbara.