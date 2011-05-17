Meghan Gesswein: Reasons for Parents to Look Forward to Summer Break

I have recently found myself counting down the remaining days of the school year — not because I’m dreading having my kids home for three months (check back with me in about six weeks, though), but because there are a few things about the upcoming summer break that I am positively giddy about.

Mostly, I can’t wait for my kindergartener to be able to wear flip-flops every day. I won’t have to spend a good 10 minutes of every morning searching for a matching pair of socks so that we can abide by the closed toe shoe policy of the school.

This also means, if I’m able to meet the goal I have set for myself, that I won’t have to wash (and then lose) any socks for three whole months. Ninety days of not finding random socks under the couch, in the bathroom, tangled into sheets and, lately, in the baby’s mouth.

Honestly, I’m looking forward to having a lot less laundry to do in general. I won’t feel pressure to dress my kids in freshly laundered clothes every day. I won’t have to worry about any teachers or parents noticing that my kid is in the same shorts he wore yesterday, or the same shirt he wore on Monday. They’ll probably be in the same bathing suits for 75 percent of the summer, which no one can blame me for since we live at the beach. It’s to be expected.

Also, I have it on good authority that salt water and sand are excellent for washing clothes. So technically they will be in “clean” bathing suits every day, and I won’t have to run my washer and dryer on a nearly constant basis. I’m really doing the environment a favor.

So you see, children have valid reasons to be excited about summer — but so do parents! And so does Mother Earth.

— Meghan Gesswein is a stay-at-home wife and mom to three young boys. A New York transplant, she has lived in Santa Barbara for the last 14 years. She writes on her personal site, MeghanGWine, and is a staff writer and special events editor for the online magazine Curvy Girl Guide. She is often sarcastic and her work should be read with a sense of humor. And also a cocktail. You can follow her on Twitter: @MeghanGWine, friend her on Facebook or reach her at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .