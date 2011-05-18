Friday, April 27 , 2018, 6:09 am | Fair 47º

 
 
 
 

Local News

County Supervisors Impose Tighter Restrictions on Telecommunication Companies

Unlike past discussions on the topic, Tuesday's board meeting fails to draw a single public comment

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | May 18, 2011 | 1:45 a.m.

Companies wanting to install telecommunication facilities in Santa Barbara County will face more stringent requirements after a unanimous vote Tuesday from the Board of Supervisors.

Increased noticing to residents and more application requirements will face any new projects that may come the county’s way.

It’s likely to be good news to Montecito residents involved in the protracted and contentious battle with telecom company NextG that took place last September. The county was forced by law to approve eight of 10 permits for cell phone antennas, despite outcry from nearby residents, with the company saying it would withdraw applications for the two most controversial locations — on School House and Santa Rosa roads.

Early on, Montecito residents cited health concerns with the antennas. But the Federal Communications Act pre-empts the county from prohibiting the antennas based on health concerns, assuming the locations comply with the threshold deemed safe by the FCC. The agency also says that state and local governments can’t deny an application solely because the service is available from another provider.

As of Tuesday, additional noticing will be required of companies, allowing the public to request a hearing. All facilities being proposed in residential areas also would be reclassified and required to go before the Planning Commission for approval.

Companies also will have to demonstrate a need for service and provide coverage analysis in their applications. NextG declined to provide that information to the county as part of its application. According to former staff reports, local jurisdictions can’t prevent cell companies from filling significant gaps in coverage, but since the cell company didn’t provide any info, the county can’t decipher the gap in coverage.

In dramatic contrast to previous meetings on the subject, no one spoke during the public comment period on Tuesday. County planner Megan Lowery said that when the changes went before the Montecito Planning Commission, no one from the public attended.

“There’s nobody here,” county Supervisor Joni Gray said. “They usually turn out in droves on this.”

Supervisor Salud Carbajal said that many of the people in his district who were worried about the telecom issue are now focused on the smart meter issue, which prompts concerns about cost and privacy.

He said residents also understand that the county can do only so much legally to craft stronger ordinances to restrict telecom companies in the future.

“This is as strong as it’s going to get,” Carbajal said.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 