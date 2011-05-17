Friday, April 27 , 2018, 6:28 am | Fair 47º

 
 
 
 

Solvang Woman Dies After Vehicle Plunges Over Side of Highway 154

CHP says the driver lost control around a curve near Old San Marcos Road before going 350 feet down a cliff

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | May 17, 2011 | 12:45 p.m.

A Solvang woman died Monday night after her vehicle went over a cliff off eastbound Highway 154 about a mile east of Old San Marcos Road.

The California Highway Patrol reported that Socorro Villa, 24, was driving her father’s 2002 Jeep about 10:30 p.m. Monday when she apparently lost traction around a sharp curve, began to fishtail and her vehicle left the roadway.

Witnesses called 9-1-1, and responding CHP units initially couldn’t see the SUV from the highway, as it had plunged 350 feet down the embankment.

Santa Barbara County Fire and Search and Rescue climbed down the mountain and located the vehicle. Villa had died of her injuries.

The CHP report indicated Villa was still wearing her seat belt when authorities reached her, and that it had been raining at the time of the crash.

