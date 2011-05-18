Williams’ Public Health Bill Designed to Cut Red Tape Advances to Senate

Under current law, it could take up to two years for the Department of Public Health to update the lists of reportable diseases, whereas under AB 186, that response time could fall to as little as two months.

“It is critical for public health officials to know what to look and to test for, in a timely fashion, in order to best prevent the potential spread of communicable diseases and save lives during an emergency,” Williams said. “I see this as common-sense legislation to help protect public health by making our agencies more responsive.”

Assembly Bill 186, which proposes changes that would shorten the process to modify the list of communicable diseases and conditions, has passed the Assembly floor and is headed to the Senate for hearings.

