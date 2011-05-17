Friday, April 27 , 2018, 6:27 am | Fair 47º

 
 
 
 

Wine Down with Monday Wine Tastings at Canary Hotel

Rooftop soirees will begin May 23 and run through September

By Jennifer Guess for the Canary Hotel | May 17, 2011 | 2:10 p.m.

The Canary Hotel has announced the return of the much-anticipated wine tasting soirees on the rooftop, beginning from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 23, and will take place every Monday night through September.

To celebrate the kickoff, guests will enjoy live musical entertainment by local jazz band Fitz Minor. Featuring all of the top local wineries from Santa Barbara County, this is a favorite summer pastime not to miss.

Indulge in the latest local vintages and delectable artisan cheeses, and soak up the stunning Santa Barbara views every Monday night this summer on The Perch at the Canary Hotel, Santa Barbara’s one-and-only rooftop terrace.

Take advantage of this opportunity to experience the best local wineries in the area and learn more about one of Santa Barbara County’s leading industries.

The winemaker lineup this summer includes:

» May 23 — Bridlewood
» May 30 — No tasting
» June 6 — Consilience
» June 13 — Alma Rosa
» June 20 — Lincourt
» June 27 — Qupe & Verdad
» July 4 — No tasting
» July 11 — Jaffurs
» July 18 — Bianchi
» July 25 — Carr
» Aug. 1 — Laetitia
» Aug. 8 — Brander
» Aug. 15 — Beckmen
» Aug. 22 — Gainey
» Aug. 29 — Melville
» Sept. 5 — No tasting
» Sept. 12 — Whitcraft
» Sept. 19 — No tasting
» Sept. 26 — Carina Cellars

Share a sunset and good wine with friends and make Mondays your favorite day of the week. The cost is $20 per person, with reservations recommended. For more information, click here or call 805.879.9100.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 