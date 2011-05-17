Wine Down with Monday Wine Tastings at Canary Hotel

Rooftop soirees will begin May 23 and run through September

The Canary Hotel has announced the return of the much-anticipated wine tasting soirees on the rooftop, beginning from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 23, and will take place every Monday night through September.

To celebrate the kickoff, guests will enjoy live musical entertainment by local jazz band Fitz Minor. Featuring all of the top local wineries from Santa Barbara County, this is a favorite summer pastime not to miss.

Indulge in the latest local vintages and delectable artisan cheeses, and soak up the stunning Santa Barbara views every Monday night this summer on The Perch at the Canary Hotel, Santa Barbara’s one-and-only rooftop terrace.

Take advantage of this opportunity to experience the best local wineries in the area and learn more about one of Santa Barbara County’s leading industries.

The winemaker lineup this summer includes:

» May 23 — Bridlewood

» May 30 — No tasting

» June 6 — Consilience

» June 13 — Alma Rosa

» June 20 — Lincourt

» June 27 — Qupe & Verdad

» July 4 — No tasting

» July 11 — Jaffurs

» July 18 — Bianchi

» July 25 — Carr

» Aug. 1 — Laetitia

» Aug. 8 — Brander

» Aug. 15 — Beckmen

» Aug. 22 — Gainey

» Aug. 29 — Melville

» Sept. 5 — No tasting

» Sept. 12 — Whitcraft

» Sept. 19 — No tasting

» Sept. 26 — Carina Cellars

Share a sunset and good wine with friends and make Mondays your favorite day of the week. The cost is $20 per person, with reservations recommended. For more information, click here or call 805.879.9100.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist.