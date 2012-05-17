Anacapa School to Showcase Student Art, Music at Annual Show

Student artists and musicians at Anacapa School are gearing up for the annual Anacapa Art Show and Concert at 5 p.m. Monday on campus, 814 Santa Barbara St. in Santa Barbara.

Anacapa students earned more than 100 first-place ribbons and four Best of Show awards at the Santa Barbara Fair & Expo. These award-winning student entries, including drawings, paintings and ceramics, will be on display at the event.

In addition, Anacapa’s Lower School music class and members of the Upper School ensemble The Adobes will perform under the direction of Anacapa teacher and musician Hugo Macario.

In a time when many schools are cutting back their art and music programs, more than 80 percent of Anacapa’s student body is enrolled in at least one of the independent school’s art, music and performance course offerings.

“The arts are alive and well at Anacapa,” said Suzie Sichi, Anacapa’s founding teacher and head of faculty. “I am so proud of my students and their artistic accomplishments this year. This is sure to be a tremendous celebration of their talents.”

A selection of refreshments for the whole family, including light hors d’oeuvres, will be provided at the event.