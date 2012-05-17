Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 10:37 pm | Overcast 64º

 
 
 
 

DenMat Moving Operations from Santa Maria to Lompoc

Dental-products provider will begin relocation in June, transitioning its 400-plus employees to the new facility over six months

By Alex Kacik, Noozhawk Business Writer | @NoozhawkBiz | May 17, 2012 | 10:11 p.m.

DenMat Holdings LLC, a growing dental products provider, will move its facility from Santa Maria to Lompoc beginning next month.

The company will start moving in June, and relocate its 400-plus employees over six months to the new location, which will allow for future growth, DenMat CEO Stever Semmelmayer said.

“Our current and future space needs dictate a move to a facility where we can consolidate operations under one roof as well as provide room for expansion,” he said. “Many of our employees have been with DenMat for quite a few years, so finding a location that was as close as possible to Santa Maria was very important to us.”

DenMat, which also provides laboratory services to more than 68 countries, is replacing Central Plastics Inc. at 1017 W. Central Ave., according to Central Plastics staff.

The company currently operates out of two facilities, 2727 and 2850 Skyway Drive, and aerospace manufacturer C&D Zodiak will move into the 2850 Skyway Drive property, C&D staff said.

Dr. Robert Ibsen founded DenMat in 1974 and sold the company in 2008. Affiliates of Centre Partners and Mill Street Partners acquired the firm in November, according to its website.

“After an extensive search of the Central Coast, with a focus on Santa Maria, only one building met our needs — the building in Lompoc,” said Todd Tiberi, DenMat chief administrative officer.

The North County has consistently posted double-digit unemployment rates over the past several months — Lompoc had a 15.5 percent unemployment rate in March while Santa Maria’s was at 13.8 percent. But DenMat will continue to expand, Semmelmayer said.

“With this move, DenMat will be well-positioned to seamlessly expand its operations on the Central Coast,” he said. “We look forward to a long and successful future in Lompoc.”

Noozhawk staff writer Alex Kacik can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkBiz, @noozhawk and @NoozhawkNews. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

