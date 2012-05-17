The Howard School of Carpinteria Hosting ‘Passport to Kindergarten’

The transition to kindergarten is an exciting time for young children and their families. The Howard School, educating children in preschool through eighth grade using the highly individualized Carden Curriculum, is hosting Passport to Kindergarten from 8 to 10 a.m. this Friday, May 18, for families with children entering kindergarten or junior kindergarten in the fall.

At Passport to Kindergarten, families will get a taste of the exciting world of kindergarten and learn more about the Carden Curriculum that is the foundation of Howard students’ success.

Guests will take part in the daily Howard School assembly and then soar from station to station to have their passport stamped as they engage in actual kindergarten lessons. Children will travel with their Big Buddy from Calendar to Math to French and beyond.

The morning will end with a live class demonstration by kindergarten teacher Jennifer Gonzalez. Headmaster Joel Reed will welcome visiting families and answer questions, and current Howard School parents will be on hand for additional questions. Light refreshments and a school tour will be available.

To pre-register for Passport to Kindergarten, call 805.745.8448 or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Day-of registration will be available at 8 a.m. Pre-registration is appreciated but not required. All families are welcome, whether enrolled or considering an independent or public school in the fall.

The Howard School, established in 1912 and Santa Barbara’s oldest private school, is proud to be enrolling for its 100th year with a maximum of 12 students per class. Each grade builds on the solid foundation established in the grades below, ensuring continuity from year to year. Howard’s curriculum was developed by Mae Carden and her intuitive understanding of how children learn rather than focusing simply on what they should know. In Carden’s words, it is a school’s responsibility to “teach a child how to think, not what to think.” The Howard School student receives a thorough liberal arts education that will prepare him/her for the challenges to come.

For more information about this event or upcoming alumni celebrations at The Howard School, call 805.745.8448, click here for the website or click here to connect with the school on Facebook.

“Life is a Joy. So should be learning!” — Mae Carden

— Kerry Lee Dickey represents The Howard School.