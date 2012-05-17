Joe Howell Joins Board of American Riviera Bank

Longtime Santa Barbara attorney is active in community nonprofits and endeavors

Joe Howell has been elected to serve on the Board of Directors of American Riviera Bank.

Howell has been a business and transactions attorney in Santa Barbara since 1974 and is a founding partner of the local law firm of Howell Moore & Gough LLP.

Howell has been active in many community nonprofits and community endeavors. He serves on the Santa Barbara County Board of Education and is past president and a currentboard member of Santa Barbara Partners in Education and the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table.

“We are pleased to have Joe join our board,” board chairman Lawrence Koppelman said. “Joe is well known and respected in our community, and he will be a tremendous asset to American Riviera Bank.”

American Riviera Bank is a full-service community bank focused on serving the lending and deposit needs of businesses and consumers in the community.

The bank was founded in 2006 by more than 400 local shareholders and has one branch at 1033 Anacapa St. in downtown Santa Barbara.

— Michelle Martinich is senior vice president and chief financial officer for American Riviera Bank.