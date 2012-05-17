Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 10:35 pm | Overcast 64º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Montecito Motors Owners Headed to State Prison After Plea Deal

Chester Lee Taylor and son Chester Adam Taylor face 13 and 11 years behind bars, respectively, on charges of fraud, grand theft and tax evasion

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | May 17, 2012 | 11:21 p.m.

The father and son owners of Montecito Motors are headed to state prison and will have to pay millions of dollars in restitution and back taxes after pleading no contest Thursday afternoon to dozens of felony charges for grand theft and tax evasion.

Chester Lee Taylor appeared Thursday in Santa Barbara County Superior Court, where he entered a no-contest plea to felony fraud and tax-evasion charges related to Montecito Motors.
Chester Lee Taylor appeared Thursday in Santa Barbara County Superior Court, where he entered a no-contest plea to fraud, grand theft and tax-evasion charges related to Montecito Motors. (Lara Cooper / Noozhawk photo)

Chester Lee Taylor, 72, and his son, Chester Adam Taylor, 41, were accused of scamming about $1.2 million from more than two dozen victims, and falsifying income- and sales-tax documents for at least seven years at the now-defunct business, which formerly operated on the 500 block of Chapala Street.

The pair entered their pleas, made under an agreement with prosecutors, in front of Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge Clifford Anderson.

They were immediately taken into custody by Sheriff’s Department bailiffs. The men will be held in the County Jail until their sentencing and restitution hearing scheduled for June 21, after which they’ll be transferred to state prison.

The 27 named victims will be allowed to make statements at the hearing in front of the judge and defendants.

The father-son team were accused of conspiring to commit grand theft, and the investigation showed they defrauded customers and filed false tax forms for years, according to the felony criminal complaint.

A restitution and sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 21 to determine how much money the two men are ordered to pay the victims, although it’s possible they’ll never pay it, Senior Deputy District Attorney Brian Cota said.

The money was spent on houses that were foreclosed on and maintaining a certain lifestyle, so there weren’t assets to take for restitution, he added.

The orders to pay will remain in place forever, Cota said, so if the defendants start working once they’re released from prison, they can begin paying it off.

Chester Lee Taylor will serve 13 years in state prison under his plea deal and was ordered to pay about $98,000 restitution to the California Franchise Tax Board for unpaid taxes, reimbursing the investigation and penalties, Cota said.

He pleaded no contest to 22 felonies and had seven counts dismissed.

Because Chester Adam Taylor is the owner of Montecito Motors, he is responsible for the misreported business documents, Cota said. He will serve 11 years in state prison and was ordered to pay $2.28 million for unpaid business sales tax, $2.9 million for unpaid business income tax, about $103,000 for unpaid personal income taxes, and investigation costs.

He pleaded no contest to 24 felonies and had 14 counts dismissed as part of the plea deal.

A no-contest plea is not an admission of guilt, but is treated the same as a conviction or guilty plea for purposes of punishment.

From 1998 to 2010, Montecito Motors was collecting sales tax but grossly underpaid it to the Board of Equalization, Cota said.

Both men admitted an enhancement of aggravated white-collar crime, since their related felonies totaled more than $500,000 taken, and are ineligible to serve their sentences in County Jail. The dismissed counts were mostly lower-level misdemeanors or additional tax evasion counts, but the unpaid taxes are still due to the Franchise Tax Board, Cota said.

Jennifer Taylor, 66, the elder Taylor’s wife, and daughter Sarah Taylor Swing pleaded guilty to misdemeanor tax evasion, and were ordered to pay restitution, interest and fines.

They weren’t the focus of the investigation, but Jennifer Taylor was “on the hook” for filing a joint tax return and Swing received checks from Montecito Motors that she didn’t claim as income, Cota said.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 