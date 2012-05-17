Rotary Club of Goleta Cooks Up First Summer Barbecue

Fellow Rotarians from the Rotary Club of Goleta and their families and friends enjoyed an evening at Dos Pueblos Beach for their first summer barbecue. Tuesday night was an exceptionally beautiful and warm evening.

This is just another way the Rotary Club enjoys coming together as a group to strengthen their fellowship and bond with family and friends in our community. The club continues to work together to raise money for local scholarships and to help with community and international projects.

If you would like to meet some really nice people who are committed to improving our community, we invite you to attend one of the Rotary Club of Goleta’s bimonthly meetings at 6:30 p.m. on the second or fourth Tuesdays on the month at the Elephant Bar, 521 Firestone Road, for interesting meetings, guest speakers, dinner and fellowship with men and women wanting to make a difference in the world.

Click here for more information about the Rotary Club of Goleta, or contact membership chairwoman Frances Gilliland at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or President Martin Senn at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Lynn Cederquist is publicity chairwoman of the Rotary Club of Goleta.