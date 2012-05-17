Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 10:19 pm | Overcast 64º

 
 
 
 

SBCAG Launches Redesigned SBRoads.com Traffic Information Website

Travelers can access real-time conditions for Highway 101 between Carpinteria and Goleta

By Gregg Hart for the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments | May 17, 2012 | 10:17 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Association of Governments has launched a redesigned SBRoads.com website focused on providing real-time traffic information for travelers on the South Coast.

The SBRoads.com site features real-time traffic conditions for Highway 101 between Carpinteria and Goleta, freeway cameras with live video feeds, and information about incidents reported by the California Highway Patrol.

Users will be able to determine current traffic speeds for each segment of Highway 101. The website is centered on a map of the South Coast and provides estimated travel times for common trips in the region.

“The new SBRoads.com site is a big improvement for travelers who want to take a quick look at what traffic conditions are like before they get on the freeway,” SBCAG Executive Director Jim Kemp said. “There’s nothing like being able to watch live video of where you’re going to be in a few minutes so you can know what to expect — commuters now have a new way to plan their trip and make adjustments if necessary. SBRoads.com is part of the 101 in Motion strategy that addresses the congestion on U.S. 101 with a variety of solutions, including better bus and rail service, freeway expansion and improved information resources for commuters.”

SBRoads.com also provides detailed information about major transportation projects in the county, including the Santa Maria River Bridge, the Union Valley Parkway Interchange and additional passing lanes on Highway 166. The site has an entire section on the four-phase Highway 101 widening program, including a video simulation of the six-mile carpool lane expansion between Mussel Shoals and Carpinteria that began construction in April.

Formerly focused on providing information about the Milpas to Hot Springs Highway 101 Operational Improvements (Phase 1), the redesign of SBRoads.com was funded through a grant secured by Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.

— Gregg Hart represents the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments.

 

