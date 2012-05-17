Sheriff’s Narcotics Probe Leads to Six Arrests

Santa Barbara County deputies, aided by Santa Maria police, locate drugs, weapons in search of two locations

Six people have been arrested on drug, weapons and other charges following a weeks-long investigation, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff’s narcotics detectives, aided by officers from the Santa Maria Police Department, served a search warrant on Larry Weber, 32, of Santa Maria while he was at a business in the 900 block of North Broadway, said sheriff’s spokesman Drew Sugars.

Weber was carrying a concealed, loaded semi-automatic handgun, Sugars said, adding that a search of two vehicles associated with Weber turned up a quarter pound of methamphetamine and burglary tools.

Weber was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy, possession of a controlled substance for sale, transportation of a controlled substance, possession of a loaded firearm by a narcotics dealer, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a concealed loaded firearm, and possession of burglary tools, Sugars said.

He was booked in to Santa Barbara County Jail, with bail set at $100,000.

Tanya Valle, 32, of Santa Maria, the driver of one of the vehicles, was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy, possession of a controlled substance for sale, and transportation of a controlled substance, Sugars said. Her bail was set at $30,000.

A subsequent probation search at a residence in the 2400 block of North Railroad Avenue in Santa Maria led to the arrest of four other suspects in the case, including Danny Chambers of Santa Maria, who was wanted on a probation violation warrant, Sugars said.

Officers arrived to find Chambers barricaded inside the residence, Sugars said, but he was contacted by phone and gave himself up a short time later.

Investigators seized another semi-automatic handgun they found concealed in a vehicle, Sugars said, adding that both weapons had been reported stolen.

Chambers was arrested on suspicion of violating a court order, possessing drug paraphernalia, being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of ammunition by a gang member and a probation violation. He was being held without bail.

Also arrested were Manuel Garcia, 40, of Santa Maria, for an alleged parole violation; and Daniel Gil, 27, of Santa Maria and Jessika Zepeda, 23, of Orcutt, for allegedly being under the influence of a controlled substance, Sugars said.

Garcia was being held without bail, while Zepeda and Gil were cited and released.