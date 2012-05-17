Some 3,800 Customers Hit by Goleta Power Outage

Southern California Edison says an underground cable on Hollister Avenue is to blame

Nearly 3,800 customers were affected Thursday afternoon by a power outage in Goleta, according to a Southern California Edison Co. spokeswoman. The initial outage occurred at 1:38 p.m., when an underground cable failed at Hollister Avenue and Dearborn Place, said Patricia Bartoli-Wible, local public affairs region manager for Edison. Power had been restored to all but 478 customers as of 6:45 p.m., Bartoli-Wible said, with the remainder expected to be back online by 3 a.m. Friday. — Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring. We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments. Thank you for your vital support. Become a Noozhawk Supporter First name Last name Enter your email Select your membership level Red-Tailed Hawk $5/month Cooper's Hawk $10/month Red-Shouldered Hawk $25/month Birds of a Feather $52/year Sign Up Now >

× Payment Information You are purchasing: Payment Method Pay by Credit Card: Credit or debit card Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover Submit Payment > Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay: Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.