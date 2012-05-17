Some 3,800 Customers Hit by Goleta Power Outage

Nearly 3,800 customers were affected Thursday afternoon by a power outage in Goleta, according to a Southern California Edison Co. spokeswoman.
The initial outage occurred at 1:38 p.m., when an underground cable failed at Hollister Avenue and Dearborn Place, said Patricia Bartoli-Wible, local public affairs region manager for Edison.
Power had been restored to all but 478 customers as of 6:45 p.m., Bartoli-Wible said, with the remainder expected to be back online by 3 a.m. Friday.
— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.