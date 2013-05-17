Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 6:35 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

American Dance & Music to Present ‘Dance: Up Close and Cultural’

By American Dance & Music | May 17, 2013 | 10:26 p.m.

Now here is a free Sunday afternoon event the whole family will love! American Dance & Music, formerly Ballet Santa Barbara, will present “Dance: Up Close and Cultural,” a free performance for all ages at 2 p.m. this Sunday at the Carrillo Recreation Center, 100 E. Carrillo St.

Presented for its third year, “Dance: Up Close and Cultural” is an informal afternoon of dance including performances, lecture demonstrations, audience participation, a Q&A and will showcase all three programs of AD&M, as well as performances by guest artists.

This exceptional community concert will feature the American Dance & Music Performance Group (formerly Ballet Santa Barbara) in works by AD&M Executive Artistic Director Carrie Diamond. Dancers include Rachel Hernandez, Jekyns Pelaez, Sally Schuiling and Megan Stanek.

Diamond will debut a new work, titled “Jumble,” with original music performed live by Music Director Eric Valinsky. Diamond will perform a role in this work, making her first stage appearance in 20 years.

The program will also feature the “Winter” section from the multi-faceted, 2010 Diamond and Valinsky collaborative work “Wisperfal.” The shimmering Valinsky score based on Antonio Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons will also be played live. Diamond’s “Haringduet,” with music by New York composer Daniel Levitan, will be performed in its entirety. The percussive, modern piece draws on the work of visual artist Keith Haring.

In February 2012, Elizabeth Schwyzer of the Santa Barbara Independent noted the “pared down formalism and subtle physical humor” of “Haringduet.”

Filling out the multicultural program, guest dancer Mari Sandoval, the L.A.-based classical Spanish and Flamenco dancer, will perform “Capricio Español,” a Classical Spanish solo set to the music of Rimsky Korsakov. The choreography is by Inesita, the 2011 recipient of the Lester Horton Lifetime Achievement Award.

Rachel Hernandez (of AD&M Performance Group) will also perform both traditional and contemporary Afro-Brazilian dances. In addition, Hernandez will give a mini-class of Afro-Brazilian dance inviting audience members of all ages to join her on stage.

This free community event has been made possible by the Santa Barbara County Arts Commission, an anonymous donor and by generous individuals. Santa Barbara Bank & Trust and Montecito Bank & Trust are “Dance: Up Close & Personal” sponsors.

