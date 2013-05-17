Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 6:44 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Captain’s Log: Miniature Battles for Air Supremacy Wage All Around Us

By Capt. David Bacon, Noozhawk Columnist | May 17, 2013 | 6:26 p.m.

I’m in love with nature. I’m not talking about bluebird days and beautiful sunsets, though I surely do love those. I’m talking about real nature — when those bluebirds and all other critters grapple in life and death struggles to survive.

Life in the food chain is far rougher than anything people can come up with on Los Angeles or New York City streets. In nature, there is only one law, and death is the only enforcer. It is the law of survival. I celebrate that we made it to the top of the food chain, and I find it satisfying to study the ongoing battles around us — especially in the air.

Here’s a strange but true story that I had to be really focused to observe fully, and afterward it left me wondering what all I had missed.

I heard a momentary buzzing sound and turned my head to watch a small bird in hot aerial pursuit of a nice juicy-sized flying insect. Those two acrobats pulled off some maneuvers in midair that would have astounded a Top Gun combat pilot. That bird was literally an inch behind the bug, so the insect flitted into a low bush to evade the bird between branches. That maneuver slowed them both down and a cat jumped, quick as a flash, and got a claw into the bird, dragging it down. One foot later, the bug slammed into a large spider’s nest, ending its chances for any escape. I was awestruck by the interdependencies of all of those critters.

While I’m recalling and recounting such stories, here’s another. One day during a walk through my local creek bed, I stopped to observe a fresh hatch of small insects. There were hundreds of them, all flying together in a loose cloud-shaped formation. After watching them for about a minute, one side of that formation seemed to freeze in midair and struggle in place while the rest flew on. The still ones had flown too close to a spider’s web and several dozens of them became stuck. I could danged near hear that spider holler, “Score! I’ve got the rest of the week off!”

Some of the battles are long-standing and have to do with interactions between species, such as the bad blood between owls and several species of smaller and more maneuverable species such as scrub jays. Those owls will eat the young of the smaller birds, and that’s the reason for the feud. Or maybe the owl’s hooting all night disturbs the rest of the other birds and they exact their sleep-depraved revenge during the day when the owl is trying to get some rest.

One thing I’ve learned is that in some ways, critters aren’t all that different from us. Well, except that we’ve got lots of laws and enforcers. Critters have just the one law.

— Capt. David Bacon operates WaveWalker Charters and is president of SOFTIN Inc., a nonprofit organization providing seafaring opportunities for those in need. Visit softininc.blogspot.com to learn more about the organization and how you can help. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 