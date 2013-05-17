Gerald Carpenter: Santa Barbara Music Club Discovers a Master

Once again, it gives me great pleasure to inform you that the Santa Barbara Music Club will offer another free afternoon concert at 3 p.m. Saturday in the Faulkner Gallery of the downtown branch of the Santa Barbara Public Library.

There will be two concerts in June, by Music Club scholarship winners, but this will be the last concert from the performing members until fall.

There will be two works on the program: the Trio in G-Major of Marcel Gennaro, performed by Mary Jo Hartle on flute, Adelle Rodkey on oboe and Per Elmfors on clarinet (1886-1977); and the Violin-Piano Sonata No. 2 in D-Major, Opus 94a of Sergei Prokofiev (1891-1953), given to us by Steve Chang on violin and Betty Oberacker on piano.

Organists lead notoriously quiet lives, but Gennaro may have overdone it — if, indeed, he was an organist. I found him listed on a website called Biographical Dictionary of Organists, which got the year of his birth wrong and had no date for his death (or any other information), but all other references to him on the web are either about this concert or about his chamber music for winds. This will be a brand-new experience for us.

The Prokofiev sonata is listed as “No. 2” though it was composed before “No. 1.” This is because it was written originally for flute and piano, and in this form is a staple of the modern repertory for flute.

We owe the violin version to David Oistrakh, who persuaded the composer that the work was much better suited for his instrument. It starts out sounding more like Francis Poulenc than Prokofiev, then plunges into the territory mapped out by the two violin concertos. Some have found this piece “clearly tragic” (Solomon Volkov), but I daresay this aspect depends on who is listening. I see it as mainly an essay in sophisticated melancholy.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . The opinions expressed are his own.