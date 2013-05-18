Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 6:36 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Business

Panera Bread Owners Provide Star Power at Santa Barbara Open House

Football stars Keyshawn Johnson and Reggie Bush visit the new location at 700 State St. and promote community partnerships

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | May 18, 2013 | 1:24 a.m.

Santa Barbara’s newest Panera Bread location hosted an open house Friday — complete with cameo from an NFL star franchisee — in an effort to show the community that the restaurant plans to give residents more than just a stellar menu.

The restaurant, which opened two weeks ago at 700 State St. as the city’s second location, is providing the community with jobs, daily donating leftover bread to the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County and partnering with the Foodbank’s Grow Your Own Way (GYOW) program, designed to educate students and adults alike about healthy eating and growing habits.

Franchisee co-owners and former USC and NFL football stars Keyshawn Johnson and Reggie Bush and other business partners hosted Friday’s invitation-only event, which featured free samples of some of Panera’s signature and brand-new baked goods and dishes.

Johnson, Bush and several other professional athletes are part owners of the franchise that now boasts nine locations from Ventura County through San Luis Obispo County. The Panera at 3851 State St. in Santa Barbara is also part of their franchise.

Johnson made the trip to Santa Barbara from his home near Los Angeles to be a part of the event that showcased ways Panera is doing some things for the good of the community.

Being a team player is something Johnson said he’s familiar with.

“That’s been my motto my whole adult life,” Johnson told Noozhawk, noting that providing jobs is a huge positive for any community.

The restaurant remained open during the open house as invited guests enjoyed the cordoned-off patio area — a gesture to show that all community members are welcome, said Ingrid Roberts, a principal and managing director of First Picks Management, the company representing the professional athletes.

“We really want to be connected to our community,” Roberts said.

Oscar Carmona, owner of local Healing Grounds Nursery who helped create the GYOW program, said he, Johnson, Bush and other volunteers visited Isla Vista Elementary a few weeks ago to help teach and make students aware of where their food comes from.

Students received their own planting kit, Carmona said, and Panera owners awarded a $3,000 check to keep the school’s financially strapped garden-education program going over the summer and into the fall.

“They’re coming into the community in a meaningful way,” Carmona said.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Dianne and Brianna Johnson
Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 