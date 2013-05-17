Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 6:39 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Business

Santa Barbara County Unemployment Rate Drops to 6%

By Raymond McDonald for the Workforce Investment Board | May 17, 2013 | 9:51 p.m.

The unemployment rate for Santa Barbara County decreased to 6 percent in April, according to figures released Friday by the state Employment Development Department.

This is down from a revised 7.2 percent in March, and below the year-ago estimate of 7.7 percent. This is compared with an unadjusted unemployment rate for California of 8.5 percent and 7.1 percent for the nation during the same period.

The annual rate for Santa Barbara County has steadily increased from 2008 at 5.4 percent, 2009 at 8.4 percent, 2010 at 9.4 percent, 2011 at 8.9 percent and 2012 showing a drop at 8 percent.  If projections hold true then 2012 and on should show steady decreases with 2013 dropping to 7.2 and eventually to 5 percent by 2016.

Industry sectors in Santa Barbara gained 3, 200 jobs for the month of April. Leisure and hospitality led the way adding 600 positions this month; construction was second with 200; third was mining and logging with 100 jobs. Other industries such as manufacturing, information, professional and business services, and educational and health services experienced no change in their labor force. The two industries that saw a decrease were trade, transportation and utilities, and government (each cutting 100 jobs).

From April 2012 to April 2013, total employment in Santa Barbara County rose by 5,400 jobs or 2.9 percent. Some of the highlights included:

» Industries posting substantial gains over the year included service (up 2.9 percent or 4,300 jobs), professional and business services (up 7.7 percent or 1,900 positions), administrative, support and waste services (up 12 percent or 1,400 jobs).

» Educational and health services (up 3.7 percent or 800 jobs), health care and social assistance (up 3.7 percent or 700 positions) and leisure and hospitality (up 3.1 percent or 700 jobs).

» Job gains within government (up by 500 jobs).

» Other industries posting substantial gains over the year included mining and logging (up by 3.6 percent or 700 jobs) and construction (up by 9.1 percent or 600 positions).

» In contrast, retail trade trimmed 300 jobs and federal government 100 positions for the year.

“This is a surprising and encouraging report, indicating a slow but steady increase in all industries, beginning with housing construction in the county — especially in North and Mid-County,” Workforce Investment Board of Santa Barbara County Executive Director, Raymond McDonald said. “And where housing construction starts pick up, there may be increased buying and investing from the banking community. This cycle creates confidence in a slow economy and allows more entrepreneurship, business expansion and continual improvement overall.”

In local cities, the unemployment rate also dropped significantly. The City of Santa Maria fell below the 10 percent unemployment rate for the month of April. The cities of Lompoc at 10.8 percent and Guadalupe at 10.4 percent also improved, but are still holding the highest unemployment rates for the region.

— Raymond McDonald is executive director of the Workforce Investment Board of Santa Barbara County.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Cimme Eordanidis
Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 