SBCC Named First Citrix IT Academy in Southern California

Santa Barbara City College’s Computer Information Systems Department recently received designation as the first Citrix Information Technology Academy in Southern California.

Headquartered in Santa Clara and Fort Lauderdale, Fla., with a business operation in Santa Barbara, Citrix offers cloud computing solutions for IT and service providers to build both private and public clouds — leveraging virtualization and networking technologies — for mobile workstyles.

Citrix products are in use at more than 260,000 organizations and by more than 100 million users globally.

SBCC now holds several IT academy designations, including CISCO, Microsoft, Oracle, VMWare and Citrix.

With the new designation, SBCC will offer official Citrix “vendor curriculum” beginning later this year. A Citrix XenApp certification course will start in the fall with plans to develop a XenDesktop certification course in the near future. Both courses are designed to help prepare students for the corresponding Citrix Certified Administrator (CCA) certification exams.

In addition, students who take the courses through SBCC will receive discount vouchers for their certification examination.

— Joan Galvan is a public information officer for SBCC.