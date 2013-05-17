Tickets Still Available for ‘Kings of the Mic Tour’ at Santa Barbara Bowl

Tickets are still available for the concert, presented by Nederlander Concerts, at 6:30 p.m. May 26 at the Santa Barbara Bowl featuring the Kings of the Mic Tour: LL Cool J with Ice Cube, Public Enemy and De La Soul, plus special guest DJ Chuck Chillout.

Ticket prices range from $37 to $84, plus applicable service charges.

Tickets are available at all Ticketmaster outlets, including the Arlington Theatre, the Santa Barbara Bowl box office and Walmart.

To charge by phone, call 800.745.3000. Click here to order online.

The Santa Barbara Bowl is located at 1122 N. Milpas St. Call 805.962.7411.

— Jesse Lee Weiss represents Nederlander Concerts.