Young Eagles Day to Take Flight Saturday at Santa Ynez Airport

From 9 a.m. to noon this Saturday, the Santa Barbara and Santa Ynez chapters of the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) will host Young Eagles Day at the Santa Ynez Airport.

The EAA Young Eagles program was launched in 1992 to give youths ages 8 to 17 an opportunity to go flying in a general aviation airplane.

These flights are offered free of charge and are made possible through the generosity of EAA member volunteers. The ultimate goal: Give Young Eagles their first flying lesson in the hopes that some of them will become licensed pilots.

The morning will begin with a flight briefing and a lesson in aerodynamics followed by a one pilot to one youth airplane ride. Aviation-based games and a barbecue lunch will be part of the activities while the student pilots wait for their turn to fly.

Participating this year in the event are youth from A Different Point of View and the Santa Barbara Airport’s Future Flyers Program.

For plane enthusiasts, it will be a unique display of aircraft. Piper Arrows, Cessna 172s, Piper Cubs and Aeroncas will fill the sky as youth go up with one attitude and come down with another. The new aviators will be given logbooks (donated by Sporty’s Pilot Shop) as well a certificate for ground school.

To learn more about the EAA and the Young Eagles Program, call EAA Santa Barbara Chapter president Carl Hopkins at 805.967.2943.

— Carl Hopkins is president of the Experimental Aircraft Association-Santa Barbara Chapter.